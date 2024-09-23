Georgia vs Alabama Preview: Statistical Breakdown of the Matchup
A preview of the Georgia vs Alabama football game from a statistical perspective.
The biggest matchup of the entire college football weekend and one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season is happening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are making the trip to the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the program. So as the game approaches, here is a statistical preview of the game.
One thing that Georgia fans can feel good about in this macthup is Kirby Smart's track record when he gets a week or more to prepare for an opponent. Over his career, he is 16-2 in thos football games, averaging 36.4 points per game and allowing an average of 19.4 points per game. Smart has not lost one of these football game since Texas in 2018 as the 2020 Florida game did not have a bye week before hand like they normally do.
From a general perspective, both of these teams are good on both sides of the ball. Georgia is currently averaging 31.7 points per game and allowing just an average of six points on defense. The Dawgs are the only team in the country that has not allowed a touchdown yet. Alabama is averaging 49 points per game and an average of 8.7 points on defense.
Georgia is also averaging 402.3 yards of offense per game and just 202.3 yards on defense which ranks 3rd in the country. Their opponents are averaging 3.5 yards per play. Alabama is averaging 466.7 yards on offense and 248 yards on defense which ranks13th in the country. Their opponents are averaging 3.37 yards per play.
Two of the nation's top quarterbacks will be facing off this weekend and a lot of eyes will be on them in this game. Against conference opponents in his career, Carson Beck has thrown for 2,844 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INT and completed 72.2% of his passes. Milroe against conference opponents has thrown for 2,072 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INT and completed 65.5% of his passes.
Against ranked opponents in his career, Beck has thrown for 1,582 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT and completed 72% of his passes. Milroe against ranked opponents has thrown for 1,227 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INT and completed 64.5% of his passes.
Road and home splits can sometimes be a good indicator of how well an offense and defense travels, and Georgia under Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have fared pretty well in this comparison as a duo. On the road last season, Georgia averaged 35 points per game and allowed an average of 18.2 points per game. For context, at home they averaged 42.7 points per game and allowed an average of 13.7 points on defense.
Alabama has been one of the most explosive offenses in the country thus far and Georgia's defense will have their hands full keeping their track record against explosives clean this weekend. On offense, Georgia has 16 20+ yard plays, nine 30+ yard plays and four 40+ yard plays. Alabama has 20 20+ yard plays, 11 30+ yard plays and seven 40+ yard plays. On defense, Georgia has allowed two 20+ yard plays, one 30+ yard play and zero 40+ yard plays. Alabama has allowed three 20+ yard plays, zero 30+ yard plays and zero 40+ yard plays.
If there was one major area of concern for Georgia fans heading into this matchup, it would be third downs on both sides of the football. Georgia is converting just 39.4% (13/33) of the time on third down this season. Opponents are converting 39% (16/41) of the time against UGA. Alabama is converting 52.5% (21/40) of the time on third down. Opponents are converting 16.3% (8/49) against Bama.
Some concerns came out about Georgia's offense following their performance on the road against Kentucky two weekends ago, but Smart's history as a head coach would say that doesn't need to be the case. Since 2017, UGA has failed to score >20 points in a game eight times. In the games immediately following those eight performances, Smart has a 7-1 record and his offense is averaging 37.2 points per game. Georgia has also scored less than 20 points multiple times in a season just once under Smart since 2017.
