Georgia vs Clemson Full Injury Report
The full injury report for Georgia and Clemson ahead of the week one ranked matchup.
The wait for college football is over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are less than a week away from their regular season bout. Both teams come into this matchup ranked which makes it arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend. With the game just one day out, here is an update on the injury report for both Clemson and Georgia.
Georgia Injury Report: 8/30:
- Colbie Young (IN) - "Colbie's been great, ever since the scrimmage before last he's been able to go since the first issue." (Hamstring)
- Roderick Robinson (OUT) - "Rod's toe is still an issue for him. Anytime you go into a season ask what do you have? You really don't know what you have." (TOE) "Rod Did have surgery on his toe." There's no timetable set yet for return.
- Warren Brinson (IN) - Warren looks good, he's practiced every day we've practiced for Clemson. He didn't have the luxury of going through camp. But he's also had four camps during his time at Georgia. (Achilles)
- Xavier McLeod - Been dealing with a little bit of an injury we don't know when we will get him back.
- Smael Mondon - Smael's been a participant in camp. He's on track.
Clemson Injury Report 8/30:
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and updated us on where things stand with his roster in terms of health. Defensive backs Jeadyn Lucas and Shelton Lewis suffered injuries during camp, but according to Swinney, everything should be good to go come game time."Everybody's right now ready to play. Everybody's good to go. Good to go until you hear otherwise. Everybody's day to-day."Swinney said of the injury report.
Defensive back Shelton Lewis and defensive back Jeadyn Lukus were both listed as day-to-day by Dabo Swinney on Wednesday.
