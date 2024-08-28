Georgia vs Clemson Preview: What to Expect from the Tigers on Offense and Defense
Arguably the biggest game of the week one college football slate is the Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the Clemson Tigers in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for a neutral site game. Both teams are ranked inside of the top 25 ahead of this matchup and one of these teams will be leaving week one with a lot of momentum.
The last time these two teams met was in week one of the 2021 season when Georgia went on to defeat Clemson by a final score of 10-3 en route to their first national title in over 40 years. Both teams look a bit different than they did that season, so here is what Georgia fans can expect from Clemson on both sides of the football on Saturday.
What to Expect from Clemson's Offense:
A couple of things to keep an eye on. Expect Clemson to run a lot of counter in the run game. Phil Mafah is the big returning name in the backfield and he possesses a threat offensively for the Tigers. Last year, Clemson ran a good pit of 21-personnel with Will Shipley and Mafah both on the roster, but with Shipley now in the NFL, Clemson is not likely to set up in that this season. When Clemson is looking to take shots down the field, they will typically do so out of play action. Quarterback Cade Klubnik left some big plays on the field last season based on what the film said, but entering year two as the full-time starter, there should be some improvements there.
For a more in depth look at Clemson's offense, check out the film study linked above.
What to Expect from Clemson's Defense:
This is the strong point of Clemson's football team as it typically is under head coach Dabo Swinney. Linebacker Barrett Carter is the big name to keep an eye on in this football game, as is interior defensive lineman Peter Woods. Clemson looks to send pressure upfront and create havoc in the backfield, and they also play a lot of man coverage. If Georgia is going to have success on offense they have to say out of obvious passing downs (3rd and long) because Clemson will tee it up and send the kitchen sink at Georgia's pass protection.
For a more in depth look at Clemson's defense, check out the film study linked above.
