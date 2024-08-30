Georgia vs Clemson Score Predictions
As the Georgia/Clemson game inches closer, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew members believe that the game will unfold.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are just days away from their week one matchup in Atlanta. The two teams are meeting for the 66th time in a series that the Dawgs control 43-18-4. It will also be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
With preperations for this exciting matchup nearly wrapped up, here is how our Dawgs Daily crew believes that game will unfold.
Brooks Austin: UGA 34, Clemson 17
Since 2021, Georgia has played (10) games in which they've had more than a week to prepare for the opponent... they are (10-0) and have won seven of those games by more than three touchdowns. Georgia is uniquely prepared for these types of football games. However, I do expect somewhat of a slow start offensively for the Bulldogs. This Clemson defense is the lone unit on the Tiger's roster still of the "Clemson Standard" top to bottom. They will make plays.
Though at some point, I expect Mike Bobo and Carson Beck to make this defense pay for all of the aggression, playing loads of man coverage and pressuring the QB. They want to leave their defensive backs on an island, I foresee Georgia scoring explosively in this football game.
Jonathan Williams: UGA 31, Clemson 16
Arguably two of the nation's best defenses are matching up on Saturday so it's going to be a tough battle for both offenses in this one. Despite that, I think Georgia strikes on the first drive but in the first half, both teams are trading figuring out how they are going to attack the other's defense. I think this is a 17-6 football game in Georia's favor going into halftime.
The deciding factor in this ball game is going to be Georgia's speed and depth being too much for Clemson to keep up with. Half-time adjustments allow Mike Bobo and Carson Beck to settle in and get the offense moving with a purpose and Garrett Riley is able to draw up some shots of his own against Georgia's defense in the second half, but the momentum never flips into their favor. Dawgs roll in week one.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 35, Clemson 17
Georgia and Clemson have two very strong front-7's on defense that will give their opposing offenses trouble to begin the game. With this also being a week one matchup with a handful of new additions, look for it to take a few drives for each offense to "gain its footing". I see this being a one score game at the half with neither team reaching the 20-point margin.
We will see the talent discrepancy between Georgia and Clemson in the second half. Georgia's physicality and speed will begin to wear down on the Tigers and the Bulldogs will likely take control of the game late in the third and coast to a double-digit victory. Give me the Dawgs in a 35-17 victory.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
