Georgia vs Clemson Ticket Prices Remain Extremely High for Fans
As the Bulldogs' season opener with Clemson inches closer. Ticket prices for the Dawgs' matchup with the Tigers have remained fairly expensive.
As the 2024 college football season slowly approaches the anticipation and excitement around the Georgia Bulldogs’ roster has continued to grow. With so much excitement around this year’s team, many fans have already begun purchasing tickets for some of the major contests the Dawgs will face this year.
Unfortunately for the fans who are planning on attending the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson, you may be paying a hefty price for a ticket.
According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets available for the Aflac Kickoff Game between Georgia and Clemson are currently selling for upwards of $270 each, with prices reaching as high as $2,600 in certain areas. For reference, tickets for the Dawgs’ home opener against Tennessee Tech are selling for as low as $87.
The matchup being against a high-profile team and it being the first game of the season are likely the main culprits for such expensive prices. The fact that the game is the be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium almost certainly plays into the high-ticket prices as well.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
