Georgia vs Kentucky Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Announced
The Georgia vs Kentucky game has a kickoff time set.
The Georgia Bulldogs have their attention set on their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide this week, but some news has broken regarding the Bulldogs' week six matchup. Georgia will host the Kentucky Wildcats after this weekend, and it has been announced that the game will be a noon kick. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.
This will be Georgia's first noon kick off this season. They will be playing Alabama this week at 7:30 PM.
Georgia has fared well against Kentucky at home under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs currently lead the series 64-12. The last time the Wildcats defeated Georgia was all the way back in 2009.
The Bulldogs routed Kentucky the last time they played in Athens. Georgia would go on to win the game by a final score of 51-13. However, Georgia has had some scares against Kentucky over the years, more specifically when they play in Lexington.
Just last season, Georgia escaped Kentucky with a 13-12 win. In 2022, they beat Kentucky 16-6 on the road and in 2020 they won by a final score of 14-3. Needless to say, Georgia is glad to have this year's game at home.
Following Georgia's game against Kentucky, they will then make the trip down to Auburn to take on the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. They will then play Ole Miss at home before hitting their second bye week of the season before they head down to Jackonsville to take on the Florida Gators.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily