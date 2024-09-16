Georgia vs Kentucky Recap - Biggest Takeaways From Bulldogs Escape
The Georgia Bulldogs won their 42nd straight regular season game on Saturday evening in Lexington, Kentucky. Though, as per usual between Georgia and Kentucky, it wasn't exactly easy. The 13 to 12 football game didn't see the Bulldogs maintain a lead until 4th quarter of this football game. A 22-point favorite as the ball kicked off, the Dawgs escaped a critical upset just two weeks before they head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 4 Alabama.
Georgia vs Kentucky - Biggest Takeaways
Offense Cannot Start Slow on the Road
Without getting too critical of the execution of the offensive playcalling or design, let's break this down simply. You took 23 offensive snaps in the first half of this football game, spanning five offensive possessions. Of those five possessions, one started inside your own five, the other began in the redzone via a fumble recovery from the defense. So, in the three primary possessions of the first half, Georgia punted three times and gained a total of 48 yards. You cannot start that slowly on the road versus any SEC opponent and expect anything other than a four-quarter fight.
Georgia's Got to Get Healthy
Losing Tate Ratledge due to a knee and ankle injury sustained in this football game is less than ideal. Though, Georgia's got experienced depth behind Ratledge. The interior of its defensive line, however? They've got to get healthy. Nazir Stackhouse and Christen Miller have played extremely tough to start the season, but without Warren Brinson and Jordan Hall they've been limited. Additionally, though Xavier McLeod returned in the Kentucky matchup, he was unable to finish the contest. They will need to be as close to full strength as possible vs Alabama in two weeks. Mykel Williams will need to be at full strength as well.
Most Teams Lose That Game
Kentucky had more yards than Georgia, won the Time of Possession battle by nearly 11 minutes, sustained 11 more first downs than Georgia, and rushed for more yards than Georgia. As a home team, they beat Georgia in every statistical category except two... Turnovers and explosives. Without the fumble forced by Raylen Wilson recovered by Damon Wilson and the two explosive passes to Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell, Georgia likely doesn't escape with the win here. They were beaten apart by the explosives and havoc plays, which won the football game.
