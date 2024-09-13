Georgia vs Kentucky Score Predictions
As the Georgia/Kentucky game inches closer, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew members believe that the game will unfold.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Lexington this Saturday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in their first road game of the 2024 season. The Dawgs lead 63-12-2 and have won 14 of the previous 15 matchups, including their previous trip to Lexington, which resulted in a 16-6 victory in 2022.
With preparations for this exciting matchup nearly wrapped up, here is how our Dawgs Daily crew believes that game will unfold.
Brooks Austin: 28 - 6
Every time I think about this football game playing out, I recall just how discombobulated this Kentucky offense looked a week ago against South Carolina. Sure, perhaps there's a version of this football game where Kentucky comes out offensively and looks capable and explosive, I just don't know how. I think this is a classic Georgia road game in Lexington. One in which it's pretty clear that the win is a foregone conclusion at 17-3 on the scoreboard, only for Georgia to run the clock out and get home safely. Georgia shouldn't care to win this game with flair. Georgia should care to win this game convincingly while remaining as healthy as possible entering the bye before Alabama on the road in two weeks.
Jonathan Williams: 34-9
I expect the tone to be set early in this game. Something along the lines of a quick three and out from Kentucky and then a 10 play, 70-yard touchdown drive the Dawgs. From that point on, I think Georgia's defense remains dominant and Georgia's offense remains effecient on offense to coast to victory in this one. The Wildcats struggle to get anything going on offense, Georgia's defense forces a couple of turnovers and Georgia is able to keep things pretty basic heading into a bye week before they make the road trip out to Tuscaloosa for their game against the Crimson Tide.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 38-10
Georgia football victories in Lexington haven't always been flashy and I think this one will be no different. I think the Dawgs strike early, build a lead, and keep the offense extremely vanilla throughout the rest of the game. The defense will be suffocating as usual and will likely give Brock Vandagriff fits all night. This won't be a game where fans walk away worried about their team, but the national media certainly won't be talking about how "Georgia looks unstoppable" either.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
