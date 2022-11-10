Georgia vs Mississippi State Tickets Being Sold for a Fair Price

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against Mississippi State and Mike Leach's air raid offense, a cross-divisional opponent, this weekend in Starkville, MS. Georgia is listed as a 16.0-point favorite and tickets for this week 11 matchup are not only still available but at a fair price.

According to Stubhub, the cheapest ticket can be purchased for $32 in section 339 on the visitor's side. The most expensive ticket is being sold for $450 in section 18 on the lower level on the visitor's side.

Over on Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket available is listed for $52 in section 305 on the home side. of the stadium. The most expensive ticket is being sold for $287 section 20 on the visitor's side.

Georgia is just one win away from clinching their fifth divisional title in just seven seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, so it could potentially be a big weekend for Georgia.

Georgia and Mississippi State don't cross paths too often, although due to the global pandemic, this will be Georgia's third time playing Mississippi State since 2017. However, this will be the first time Smart and Georgia make the trip out to Starkville.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN