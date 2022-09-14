The Rivalry History Between Georgia and South Carolina

History runs deep between Georgia and South Carolina on the football field. The first matchup between the two programs dates all the way back to 1894 when Georgia claimed the first victory of the series. Georgia has since dominated the old-dated rivalry, leaving the Gamecocks with very little success against their conference division rival.

There have been a total of 74 games played between the two football programs. The Bulldogs have come out on top in 53 of those games. Needless to say, it doesn't take a mathematician to realize who the dominant opponent between the two has been for quite some time. However, the Gamecocks have had some recent success against the Bulldogs.

Since 2000, South Carolina has defeated Georgia eight times during that time span. While Georgia still has won the overwhelming majority of those games over the past twenty-one years, those eight wins from South Carolina are nearly half of their all-time wins against the Bulldogs.

One of those wins came in 2019 when South Carolina came into Athens unranked and took down Georgia, who was ranked inside the top ten at the time and considered a favorite to make a run at the college football playoff. The Gamecocks at one point also had a three-win streak going between 2010-12.

That said, Georgia has had South Carolina's number in about every facet of the game.

Since joining the SEC in 1991, Georgia has won 28 of the 38 matchups since. More specifically, since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, the Bulldogs have a record of 5-1 against South Carolina with an average margin of victory of 26.4 points in those five wins.

It has been a lopsided matchup. To the point where some fans say the matchup shouldn't even be considered a rivalry considering the amount of success the Bulldogs have had when facing the Gamecocks. And with Georgia sitting as a 24.5-point favorite according to Vegas, another Georgia win is expected and in blowout fashion.

Georgia will head into Columbia, South Carolina this week as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation while the Gamecocks remain unranked and coming off a loss against a cross-division foe, Arkansas. The Bulldogs appear to be in a class of their own amongst the rest of college football, and they hope to keep their season win streak alive while also continuing their tradition of dominating their neighboring state rival.

