Georgia vs Tennessee Tech Kickoff Announced - Dawgs First Home Game of 2024 Schedule
Georgia has an official kickoff time for their non-conference matchup against Tennessee Tech insside Sanford Stadium. It's the first home game of the year for the Bulldogs, and it'll be kicked off at 2 PM on ESPN+/SECN+.
Four game times had already been announced for Georgia’s slate.The Bulldogs’ matchup against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta) will be at noon on Aug. 31 while Georgia’s game at Alabama is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. Both of these games will also be on ABC.
Georgia currently has three top-ten opponents on their road slate this fall, with most of their home games features matchups in which they will be prohibitive favorites... Tennessee Tech included.
Georgia 2024 Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta) @ Noon
Sept. 7 vs. Tenn. Tech @ 2 PM
Sept. 14 at Kentucky @ 7:30 PM
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at Alabama @ 7:30 PM
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Florida 3:30 PM
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game
