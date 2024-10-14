Georgia vs Texas Updated Betting Odds Following College Football Week Seven
An updated look at the betting odds for Georgia vs Texas following the conclusion of week seven in college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are scheduled for a historic regular season matchup on October 19th, as the two top-10 teams will meet as SEC opponents for the first time in college football history. While the game is a little less than a week away, Vegas has already begun making shifts in the betting odds for this highly anticipated conference matchup.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are now 3.5-point underdogs to the Longhorns following their win over Mississippi State and Texas' win over Oklahoma. The line initially opened with Texas being a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for this matchup is presently set at 55.5 points.
The Longhorns bested the Bulldogs in their last meeting, which took place at the end of the 2018 season in the Sugar Bowl. Texas, led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, jumped to an early lead and were able to fend off the Bulldogs' efforts and finished with a 28-21 victory.
Both Georgia and Texas still have games on their schedule before this exciting matchup takes place. This means that we will likely see some dramatic movement on this line before October 19th. Kickoff for this contest is currently set for 7:30 p.m. College Gameday also announced that they will be on-site for the game.
