Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested on Six Counts
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas, otherwise known as Rodarius Thomas was arrested July 26th at 3:20 AM for three counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and three counts of Battery - FV.
According to the Athens-Clarke County arrest records, there has been no bail set at this time. It's RaRa Thomas' second run in with the law during his time in Athens, he was arrested on charges of Family Violence and False imprisonment back in Janaury of 2023, however, those charges were inventually dropped.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite the last calendar year or more with regard to run-ins with the law, majority of those however have been driving-related.
Georgia is set to begin fall camp Thursday, August 1st in preparation for their season opener against the Clemson Tigers on August 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They are currently a 13.5-point favorite. Head coach Kirby Smart will likely address the media next week as fall camp begins.
*This Article Will Be Update With Any Further Information Provided on The Incident"*
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily