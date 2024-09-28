Dawgs Daily

Georgia Wide Receiver London Humphreys OUT vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia football wide receiver London Humphreys is out vs Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) moves the ball during the second half of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game against Clemson in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) moves the ball during the second half of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game against Clemson in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Georgia football wide receiver London Humphreys is out vs Alabama Crimson Tide.

Earlier today it was thought that wide receiver London Humphreys might be available for the Georgia vs Alabama game due to him being removed from the injury report. However, Bulldogs on SI has confirmed that Humphreys did not travel with the team and will not play on Saturday due to an illness.

Humphreys' biggest game of the year was against Clemson where he had two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He has not recorded a stat since week one. Additionally, defensive lineman Warren Brinson was removed from the injury report, Jordan Hall has been changed to out and Mykel Williams is listed as a game-time decision.

Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:

Georgia

  • Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
  • Sacovie White, WR, Doubtful
  • Jordan Hall, DL, Out
  • Mykel Williams, LB, Game time decision
  • London Humphreys, WR, Out

Alabama

  • Qua Russaw, LB, Game time decision
  • Richard Young, RB, Game time decision
  • Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Game time decision

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football