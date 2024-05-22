Georgia With an Opportunity to Avenge Two Losses During 2024 Season
The Bulldogs will have an opportunity to avenge two unanswered losses during the 2024 season.
Since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have reached a prestige in college football that even the most loyal of fans could not have pictured for the team. With that prestige comes the privilege of not losing games that often. However, during the upcoming 2024 season, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to avenge two unanswered losses.
The first loss to avenge is of course against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Dawgs saw their 29-game win streak snapped by Bama in the 2023 SEC Championship game and were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff as a result. They will of course have an opportunity to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss when they travel to Tuscaloosa in the upcoming season. Although, the Tide’s head coach Nick Saban has retired, avenging last year’s defeat is likely a top priority for Dawg fans.
The second loss, while less recent has still yet to be avenged by the Bulldogs. This loss of course is to the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns sent Georgia out on a loss when they handled the Bulldogs in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. The two teams have not faced each other since, but due to realignment in the SEC, will face off as conference opponents during the 2024 regular season. While Texas now has a different head coach and the rosters are completely different from the last time these two teams played, getting back in the win column against the Longhorns will be an excellent victory for the Dawgs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
