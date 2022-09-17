Georgia's Keys to Victory vs South Carolina

Georgia comes into week three ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation and has looked the part of a team on the verge of making another national title run. Both the defense and offense have been impressive just two games into the year, and now they start conference play against South Carolina.

So if Georgia wants to keep the ball rolling, here are the three keys to the Bulldogs earning a victory against the Gamecocks.

Bring the Juice

Georgia is about to endure its first road game of the season, and Williams-Bryce stadium is a tough environment to play in. Keeping momentum away from South Carolina and emptying the energy out of the stadium will be crucial for Georgia.

The good news for Georgia is that they have played some of their best games against South Carolina in Columbia. Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, the Bulldogs are undefeated as the away team in this divisional matchup and have won those games by an average of 22.3 points.

Walking around as the No. 1 team puts a major target on your back and gives teams that much more motivation to be the team that knocked off the top team. Gamecock fans and players will be buzzing during this matchup, which means Georgia will need to remain poised and collected to keep the game in their hands.

Rattle Rattler

South Carolina has allowed nine sacks in just two games this season. Offensive line issues have been a glaring issue for the Gamecocks, and Georgia will need to make sure those offensive woes continue.

Georgia only has one sack on the season thus far, but their defensive line will need to be a major contributor for week three. South Carolina's quarterback, Spencer Rattler, has shown the ability to make big plays with his arm, which means Georgia's front line on defense will need to keep him rattled throughout the game.

Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Robert Beal are three players that will need to lead the charge up front and cause disruption in the pocket to contain South Carolina's offense. If the Bulldogs can do that, it will be a long day for Rattler and his offense.

Play Clean

Georgia has remained a fairly disciplined football team this year, but when playing in enemy territory, it becomes even more crucial to play clean football. To keep the game under control, Georgia will need to refrain from gifting South Carolina's offense free yards and from backing themselves up on offense.

The first road game of the year can often lead to an uptick in mental mistakes than usual. If Georgia is able to limit the number of penalties that go against them, then they'll be in good shape on both sides of the ball and ultimately in a good position to move to 3-0 on the season.

