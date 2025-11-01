Get Up! It’s Game Day: Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators in Rivalry Showdown
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans, the Dawgs are set for another rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".
The wait for another rendition of the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators' annual rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" is over, as the Bulldogs and Gators have arrived in Jacksonville, Florida.
This will be the 103rd meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently hold a 56-44-2 lead in the series. The Dawgs have won four consecutive matchups against the Gators and are looking for their fifth straight win over their rivals.
This year's contest will have a handful of unique storylines for both teams. One of the most notable wrinkles is the Florida Gators' head coach. The Gators recently dismissed Billy Napier from his head coaching duties, creating an opening in the team's position.
With Napier gone, the University of Florida has announced that wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez will be taking over as the team's interim head coach. Gonzalez, and a handful of other coaches on staff, are expected to contribute towards play-calling responsibilities.
Along with some head coaching changes, this year's meeting is scheduled to be the last time the game is played in Jacksonville until the 2028 season. EverBank Stadium (the venue in which the game is played) is set to undergo renovations.
Today's contest will also be the first start for quarterback Gunner Stockton in this game. Stockton, a lifelong Georgia fan himself, has personal reasons to perform well in this game, as his late grandfather reportedly suffered a heart attack at this game many years ago.
Throuhgout seven starts this season, the Bulldogs quarterback has played magnificently, completing more than 70% of his passes for 10 touchdowns, 1,500 yards, and just one interception. He has also accounted for nearly 300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Despite the unique wrinkles in this year's contest, the Bulldogs have remained steady favorites to emerge victorious in the game. According to ESPN analytics, the Bulldogs have nearly an 80% chance to emerge victorious.
Kickoff for today's matchup is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m. and will be made nationally available on television on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 1st, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE