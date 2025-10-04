Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats - College Football Week 6
Rise and shine, Georgia Bulldog fans! The Dawgs are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this Saturday as they host the Kentucky Wildcats for their week six matchup of the 2025 college football season. As the kickoff for this SEC matchup is just hours away, here are some details about the upcoming game.
This will be the 79th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia has dominated 64-12-2. The Bulldogs have also rattled off 15 straight wins over the Wildcats, and have held Kentucky to less than 20 points in the previous eight contests.
Both teams are heading into this matchup following a loss and are each looking to return to the win column this Saturday. The Dawgs appear to have a massive advantage in doing so, as they are currently more than 20-point favorites to emerge victorious.
With a win today, Georgia will begin a new winning streak in Sanford Stadium and will avoid suffering back-to-back home losses for the first time since the 2016 season. Kickoff for today's contest is currently scheduled for approximately 12:07 p.m. and coverage will be held on ABC/ESPN3.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
