Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for their first home game of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs make their long-awaited return to the classic city this Saturday as they prepare for their first game of the 2024 college football season. The No.1 ranked Bulldogs will be facing Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles as they look to extend their regular season win streak to 41 games.
The Dawgs are coming into this game on a two-game win streak where they have held each of their opponents to zero offensive touchdowns. Today's contest provides a great chance for this streak to continue, as Georgia is currently a more than 50-point favorite to win the game.
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will battle at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 7th. This will be the teams' third meeting in history in a series that the Bulldogs command 2-0.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
