Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Umass
Rise and shine Bulldog fans! The Georgia Bulldogs play in Sanford Stadium this afternoon.
After an exciting victory at home last week, the Georgia Bulldogs once again return to Sanford Stadium to host their fifth home game of the 2024 season. Today's opponent will be the Umass Minutemen, a team that the Dawgs have faced just once before and currently hold a perfect 1-0 record against.
With a win this afternoon, the Bulldogs will have secured their 30th consecutive victory between the hedges and will be one game away from tying the SEC's all-time record for consecutive wins at home. The Alabama Crimson Tide hold the current record of 31 games, which they earned from 2015-2019.
While nothing in college football is ever guaranteed, the talent disparity on the field this afternoon provides an excellent chance that we will see a handful of young players take meaningful reps for the first time in months. be on the lookout for players such as Gunner Stockton, Ellis Robinson, Jadenl Reddell, and others to take tons of snaps in this week's contest.
Kickoff for today's game is set for 12:45 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network. This is Georgia's second kickoff before 1 o'clock of the 2024 season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
