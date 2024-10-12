Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia vs Mississippi State
The Georgia Bulldogs host the SEC's other Bulldog school this Saturday as Mississippi State travels to Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their third home game of the 2024 season as the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Athens. This will be the 27th meeting in a series that Georgia commands 20-6.
Georgia will be heading into this game with a 4-1 record and a home win streak that dates all the way back to the last time these two teams played in Athens during the 2020 COVID season. Mississippi State on the other hand is just 1-4 and has suffered defeats in their previous four matchups.
Currently, the Dawgs are more than 30-point favorites to emerge victorious in this game and are expected to continue their historic home win streak, which spans back to the last time these two teams met in Athens during the 2020 COVID season.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for 4:15 and will be aired on SEC Network. Below is further broadcasting information for the contest.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
