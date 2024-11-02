Getup! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Florida
Rise and shine Bulldog fans! The Dawgs play one of their most heated rivals in Jacksonville this afternoon.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set for their annual meeting in Jacksonville for the 103rd edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." The Bulldogs currently control the all-time series 56-44-2 and have won six out of the last seven meetings.
The Bulldogs have commanded this series recently, as they have won six out of the last seven matchups, including the previous three, by 20 points or more. This year, the Dawgs will be looking to recreate the success of previous years once again and do something they have not done in more than 40 years.
Should Georgia emerge victorious on Saturday, it will be the Dawgs' fourth-straight victory in the series. This would be the longest win streak Georgia has achieved in this series since the Bulldogs won six straight from 1978-83.
Kickoff for this year's edition of this historic rivarlry will take place at 3:30 p.m. and air on ABC. This will be the first time in more tahn 20 years that the contest is not aired on CBS.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
