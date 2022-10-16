Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Shut Vanderbilt Down

Georgia's defense did its thing against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Not only did they pitch a shut out but it's the second year in a row that Vanderbilt has failed to score a single point against Georgia. Coming into yesterday's game, Vanderbilt was averaging 33.2 points per game. The Bulldogs now enter their bye week allowing just an average of 9.1 points per game.

Not a lot of bad things can be said about a defense when they don't allow the opposing to score and the grade reports for week seven show that.

Defensive Line: A+

Georgia's defensive line put on a clinic against Vanderbilt. They were once again without Jalen Carter due to a knee injury but that didn't pose any problems for the guys up front. Vanderbilt rushed for 45 total yards on 23 attempts which calculates out to an average of two yards per carry.

For a unit that lost three starters to the draft this past off-season, they haven't been playing like it this season. The defensive line dominated Vanderbilt at the line of scrimmage and the Commodores struggled to find any type of success on the ground because of it. Nothing negative to say about the way Georgia's defensive line performed on Saturday.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's second line of defense put together another solid game in week seven. Smael Mondon was held out for the second week in a row due to an ankle injury but the linebackers still did their thing against the Commodores. Nolan Smith ended the day with the team's only sack while Jamon Dumas-Johnson was second on the team in tackles only behind Christopher Smith.

They helped out in the run game like they always do and kept the offense in check for the entirety of the game. Georgia's linebackers always seem to be on top of their game every single week and their game against Vanderbilt was yet another example of that.

Defensive Backs: A+

Georgia's secondary was perhaps the most impressive group defensive on Saturday. Vanderbilt's quarterback AJ Swann only threw for 105 yards and completed just 50 percent of his passes. Both Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo came away with a tackle for loss each and Tykee Smith forced a fumble in the red zone which was then recovered by Smith. Plays were being made by just about everyone in the secondary for Georgia.

Swann had been on a roll prior to playing Georgia but he struggled to move the ball against the Bulldog's secondary. There were a couple of times when Georgia nearly came away with an interception against the Commodores but just couldn't finish it off. The secondary played a clean game against Vanderbilt and they more than earned the perfect grade after their performance in week seven.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN