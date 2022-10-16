LOOK: Photo Gallery From Saturday's Win Over Vanderbilt
Following the dominant 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will now enter their bye week as they look to get healthy prior to a brutal stretch in the last four games of the SEC schedule against the likes of Florida, Tennessee, Miss State, and Kentcuky in four consecutive weeks.
Kirby Smart mentioned Saturday night following the win about how the by week will be about getting this football team healthy as well as evaluating where the backups are in their development to this point in the season.
Georgia has been without several starters over the last several weeks. Satrurday against Vanderbilt, they were without Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon, Adonai Mitchell, Trezmen Marshall, and they lost Ladd McConkey midway through the second half. Though, Smart indicated that McConkey could have re-entered the contest Saturday afternoon if they truly needed him.
Georgia will likely open as a massive favorite over a Florida squad that has tremendous ups and downs through the season and are seemingly without an identity seven weeks into the college football season.
We have all the sights from Saturday's dominant win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
