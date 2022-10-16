Following the dominant 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will now enter their bye week as they look to get healthy prior to a brutal stretch in the last four games of the SEC schedule against the likes of Florida, Tennessee, Miss State, and Kentcuky in four consecutive weeks.

Kirby Smart mentioned Saturday night following the win about how the by week will be about getting this football team healthy as well as evaluating where the backups are in their development to this point in the season.

Georgia has been without several starters over the last several weeks. Satrurday against Vanderbilt, they were without Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon, Adonai Mitchell, Trezmen Marshall, and they lost Ladd McConkey midway through the second half. Though, Smart indicated that McConkey could have re-entered the contest Saturday afternoon if they truly needed him.

Georgia will likely open as a massive favorite over a Florida squad that has tremendous ups and downs through the season and are seemingly without an identity seven weeks into the college football season.

We have all the sights from Saturday's dominant win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Senior Defensive Back, Tykee Smith

Junior TE, Darnell Washington

RS Sophomore WR, Arian Smith

Freshman WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

2024 QB Prospect Ryan Puglisi

2024 QB Prospect Ryan Puglisi

2024 DT Prospect Champ Thompson

Junior RB, Daijun Edwards

Junior C, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Senior QB, Stetson Bennett

2026 Prospect Latrell Webb

Sophomore QB, Brock Vandagriff

Senior QB, Stetson Bennett

Sophomore QB, Brock Vandagriff

Sophomore QB, Jackson Muschamp

ILB Coach, Glenn Schummann

Freshman TE, Oscar Delp

Freshman WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

Freshman RB, Branson Robinson

Senior RB, Kenny McIntosh

Freshman RB, Branson Robinson

Head coach Kirby Smart

WR, Braxton Hicks

Sophomore DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Freshman DT, Bear Alexander

Junior Dt, Warren Branson

DE, Mykel Williams & OT Warren McClendon

Freshman DE, Mykel Williams

Freshman DL, Christen Miller

Freshman DE, Mykel Williams

Sophomore DB, Javon Bullard

Sophomore DB, Javon Bullard

Sophomore DB, Javon Bullard

Sophomore DB, Javon Bullard

2024 OT Prospect Kam Pringle

RS Sophomore OT, Broderick Jones

UGA

RS Sophomore OT, Broderick Jones

UGA

Senior DB, Christopher Smith

Senior DB, Christopher Smith

Sophomore DB, Nyland Green

Senior DB, Christopher Smith

Sophomore DB, Nyland Green

Freshman LB, EJ Lightsey

Freshman DB, Malaki Starks

Head Coach Kirby Smart

Mykel Williams and Jarvis Jones

Sophomore QB, Brock Vandagriff

Senior DB, Tykee Smith

Senior TE, Ryland Goede

Sophomore WR, Adonai Mitchell

RS Sophomore QB, Carson Beck

RS Sophomore, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

