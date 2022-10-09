Georgia's defense was all-around impressive in their 42-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers. They kept the Tigers out of the end zone until late in the game and dominated the line of scrimmage for all four quarters. Another impressive and dominant showing from the Bulldogs' defense.

So after only allowing 10 total points, how did Georgia's defense grade out against Auburn?

Defensive Line: A+

Georgia needed to create havoc in the backfield as they were going up against a pristine running back in Tank Bigsby and a quarterback who likes to scramble and they delivered. The Bulldogs' front line held the Tigers to just 93 total rushing yards with Bigsby only having 19 of them on 10 carries. Auburn's quarterback, Robby Ashford was also consistently having to scramble outside of the pocket due to Georgia's relentless pass rush which resulted in him having to throw the ball away a good number of times.

They may not have recorded a single sack but don't let the box score fool you. Georgia's defensive line got after it and had themselves a game against the Tigers, even with them not having star defensive lineman Jalen Carter due to injury.

Linebackers: A

Georgia's linebackers had their hands full trying to keep Ashford from running for big chunks of yardage and for the most part they got the job done. Even without starting linebacker Smale Mondon, the linebacker corps held their own against the Tigers. Georgia did lose contain on Ashford a few times which allowed him to pick up some yards on the ground, but for the majority of the game, they rallied to the football just as they always do and helped keep the Tiger's run game in check.

It was yet another solid performance from Georgia's linebackers.

Defensive Backs: A

Auburn struggled to find any type of success through the air up until the fourth quarter when Jarquez Hunter took a pass 62-yards to the house for their first touchdown of the day, but outside of that, Georgia's secondary had a very solid day. True freshman Malaki Starks nearly came away with his third interception on the season but wasn't able to hold onto the football as he fell to the ground. Ashford finished the day with just 165 passing yards while completing only 34 percent of his passes. While a lot of that had to do with the pressure Georgia's defense was getting upfront, the secondary played a major role in that as well.

Outside of the one explosive play they surrendered, the Bulldogs' defensive backs did their job, took the air out of the football, and limited Auburn's offense from attaining any type of momentum through the air.

