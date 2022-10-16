Grade Report: Georgia's Offense Continues to Roll

Georgia's offense kept the ball rolling against Vanderbilt in week seven. They put up 55 total points on offense and helped the team cruise to a 55-0 win. The offense compiled 579 yards of total offense and didn't turn the ball over a single time. Their first turnover-free game since South Carolina.

It was an impressive performance from the Bulldogs' offense and they now go into their bye week with momentum and a lot of confidence to build off of. So how did the offense grade out in their dominant win against the Commodores?

Quarterback: A+

Stetson Bennett had a solid day from within the pocket. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 80 percent of his passes. Bennett led an efficient offense as they scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives of the game and Georgia would only put the ball a single time throughout the entire game.

It wasn't just Bennett who was impressive against Vanderbilt though. Carson Beck gave the Bulldogs a good look when he was rotated into the game. Beck was efficient throwing the ball as he completed 72 percent of his passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. One of his more impressive throws of the day actually ended up as an incompletion when he threw a perfect ball to the back corner of the end zone, but the receiver was not able to keep his feet in bounds. With both Bennett and Beck showing out against Vanderbilt, that earns the quarterbacks a perfect grade for week seven.

Running Backs: A

Georgia may not have had a single-player really standout amongst the running back groups but they pieced together solid days at the office. As a unit, Georgia rushed for 192 total rushing yards and three different players got into the end zone for touchdowns. Daijun Edwards ended the day as the Bulldog's leading rusher with 49 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown with McIntosh close behind him with 43 yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the day for the running backs came when Cash Jones scored late in the ball game off of a 36-yard rushing touchdown. A monumental moment for a player who typically doesn't get to see too much action on the field. Georgia has a handful of guys who they feel comfortable handing the ball off to and every single one of them are getting the job done as of late. It was another all-around impressive performance from that group.

Offensive Line: A

The offensive line put together a good showing against the Commodores. They did allow two sacks on the day but for the most part, they protected well and held their own in the run game as well with the team averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Bulldogs were able to rotate a lot of bodies into the game and get a lot of different looks from guys at different spots on the line. The offensive line has been playing well over the last couple of weeks and they got the job done against Vanderbilt.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

Eleven different players caught passes against Vanderbilt and six of them had over 30 yards receiving. Darnell Washington had the biggest day of the bunch with four receptions for 78 receiving yards including a highlight reel worthy one-handed catch over the shoulder. Four different players also caught touchdowns including tight end Arik Gilbert which was his first touchdown as a Bulldog, which led to a full-on celebration in the end zone with him and the entire offensive unit. A great moment for a player who has put in a lot of work over the past couple of years to finally reach that moment.

Everyone played a part in the receiving game on Saturday and there were a lot of big plays made through the air. 387 total receiving yards between all of them and four touchdown receptions by four different players. That's good enough for a perfect grade every single week.

