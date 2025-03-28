Green Bay Packers Expected to Host Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams
The Green Bay Packers are expected to host Georgia Bulldogs EDGE defender, Mykel Williams for a visit.
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means players, scouts, and GMs are winding down their pre-draft processes. As organizations put the finishing touches on scouting, many teams have begun hosting players ahead of selection night.
One of the latest players expected to visit an NFL organization is Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams. Williams is expected to be hosted by the Green Bay Packers, who hold the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for at his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily