Greg McElory Says the Gap Between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi isn't Massive
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the gap between Georgia quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi is not that significant.
The 2025 college football season is just days away as teh return of one of America's most beloved sports has experts, analysts, and fans eager to begin. With football so close, media personalities are continuing to make their predictions and revelations for the upcoming regular season.
One of the latest declarations from a notable media member involves the Georgia Bulldogs and their depth. The Dawgs are entering the 2025 season as favorites to reach the College Football Playoff and are also expected to compete for the SEC Championship.
During an interview with Cole Cubelic on The Cube Show, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy revealed that he felt the Bulldogs were one of the deeper teams in the SEC. The former Alabama quarterback cited the Bulldogs' quarterback room as one of his reasons, stating that the drop-off between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi is not as large as at other schools.
"If you look at Georgia, the difference between Ryan Puglisi and Gunner Stockton. I don't think the gap is that significant," said McElroy. "I don't think it's as wide as the Grand Canyon."
Stockton is expected to be Georgia's starting signal caller for the 2025 season; however, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has yet to officially name him as the team's QB1. Regardless, it appears the Bulldogs have two viable options to lead their offense during the 2025 season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily