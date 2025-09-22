Gunner Stockton Could Be First Kirby Smart QB To Reach This Milestone Against Alabama
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton could become the first quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to accomplish this feat.
It hasn't taken long for quarterback Gunner Stockton to emerge as a fan favorite for the Georgia Bulldogs fanbase. In just four and a half games as Georgia's starter, the quarterback has delivered some incredible moments, including a heroic performance in the Bulldogs' week three victory over Tennessee.
But as the Bulldogs' week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide approaches, Gunner Stockton has an opportunity to make history. No Georgia quarterback of the Kirby Smart era has won their first start against Alabama, a streak that has lasted more than fifteen seasons.
The last Kirby Smart quarterback to defeat the Crimson Tide was Stetson Bennett, but Bennett suffered two losses before finally slaying the giant that was Alabama Football. The last Georgia quarterback to win his first start against Alabama was Matthew Stafford, who did so during the first year of the Nick Saban era in 2007.
While Stockton may not be anointed as a Georgia Bulldog legend just yet. Delivering a regular-season victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in front of a home crowd inside Sanford Stadium could certainly be enough to place his name along some of the all-time greats in Georgia Football.
Georgia and Alabama will kick off their week five matchup on Saturday, September 27th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on ABC.
