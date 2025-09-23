Gunner Stockton Heisman Odds on the Rise Following John Mateer Injury News
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton's Heisman odds are now on the rise following the injury news regarding John Mateer.
As the 2025 college football season continues, multiple players have emerged as hopefuls for the Heisman Trophy. Many of whom are quarterbacks within the SEC.
Unfortunately for fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, quarterback John Mateer is expected to miss a handful of games after receiving surgery to repair an injury suffered to his throwing hand during last week's victory over the Auburn Tigers. Mateer was one of the frontrunners for the award before the injury news.
In the wake of Mateer's expected absence, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has climbed up the Heisman rankings. According to BetMGM, Stockton's odds to take home the prestigious award are now +1400, the third highest of any player in the country and the highest of all players in the SEC.
Stockton burst onto the Heisman scene following a heroic week three performance against the Tennessee Volunteers. The quarterback accounted for more than 340 total yards and three touchdowns en route to an overtime victory in Knoxville.
Should the Bulldogs quarterback continue his successes, Stockton will have an excellent chance at being the second Georgia quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to earn a trip to New York. The last player to do so was Stetson Bennett during the 2022 season.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will return to action this Saturday as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide for their week five matchup. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and coverage will be made available on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily