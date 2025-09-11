Gunner Stockton Lists His All-Time Georgia Football Mt. Rushmore
Quarterback Gunner Stockton lists his Georgia football Mt. Rushmore.
The Georgia Bulldogs have their first big test of the season this weekend as they make the trip up to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Volunteers. This will also be quarterback Gunner Stockton's first road start of his career.
Stockton earned his first career start in the Sugar Bowl last season against Notre Dame as he filled in for Carson Beck due to him going down with an injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas. A big test to overcome and a player's first career start, but with this one being on the road, some might argue it's bigger than the playoff game.
The Georgia quarterback isn't a very vocal person off the field, but a recent piece of content provided some insight in who Stockton is.
Stockton joined the I am Athlete podcast with Darien Rencher and Mo Hasan. One of the questions he was asked during the show was who is on his all-time Georgia football Mt. Rushmore. Here is who made Stockton's list.
"Probably have to go Herschel," Stockton said. "I would go Nick Chubb. I gotta throw Stetson [Bennett] up there, he won the natty. I gotta go Roquan [Smith]."
Stockton grew up in the state of Georgia and is a life long Georgia fan as he mentioned on the show. He also mentioned that it was his dream to be the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia.
Saturday's kickoff against Tennessee is set for 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily