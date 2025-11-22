HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Handling Business on Senior Day Against Charlotte 49ers
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their final home matchup of the regular season. Here is how the contest has gone so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Charlotte 49ers have completed their first 30 minutes of play as the Dawgs are currently holding a commanding ____ lead at halftime. With just one half left to play in today's contest, here is how the first half has played out thus far.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs began the game with the ball and sputtered out before crossing the 50-yard line. The Dawgs' defense quickly forced a three-and-out, returning the ball to Georgia. The Dawgs' second offensive drive of the day was much more successful as the Dawgs found the endzone for the fist time of the game.
The Bulldogs' defense held up their end of the bargain once again as the Dawgs forced Charlotte into another three-and-out. The 49ers' inability to move the ball provided Georgia with excellent field position for their third offensive drive of the game.
Georgia would take advantage of this excellent field position, as the Dawgs would methodically march down the field to score their second touchdown of the afternoon. The drive would bleed out the majority of the remaining clock in the first quarter.
Second Quarter:
The 49ers' offense for the third drive in a row failed to earn a first down and were once again forced to punt. Another fantastic return from Zachariah Branch placed the Dawgs inside Charlotte territory, where the Bulldogs would once again take advantage. This time it was Bo Walker, who earned his first career touchdown.
Charlotte earned its first first down of the afternoon on the ensuing drive. However, the Bulldogs would quickly end the 49ers' drive with an acrobatic interception from Ellis Robinson. The Dawgs would once again chew the clock on their way to a methodical touchdown drive, capped off by Bo Walker.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, the 49ers looked to build some form of offensive momentum to carry into the half. Their attempts would go to no avail, however, as the Bulldogs would take over with just over a minute left in the half.
Unfortunately, Georgia's two-minute drill would spell disaster, as Gunner Stockton's passes would be intercepted, placing the 49ers inside Bulldog territory for the first time all day. A field goal by Charlotte would tighten the Bulldogs' lead to 28-3 at the end of the half
Georgia is set to begin the second half on defense and is looking to continue their defensive excellence for the remainder of the game. Stay tuned for coverage from the second half of Georgia's matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.