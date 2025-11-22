List of Georgia Bulldog Players Who Elected to Walk During Senior Day Ceremony
A full comprehensive list of Georgia players who elected to participate in senior day and what it means for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final home game of the regular season is just moments from beginning as the Dawgs prepare for a week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.
With it being the final home game of the Dawgs' 2025 regular season, today marks the final game inside Sanford Stadium for a handful of Bulldog players. Those players are now being honored in a senior day ceremony before kickoff.
While senior day festivities are a great way to honor the years of dedication players have put into the program, it is also a good opportunity to begin speculations about which players are intending to return for another season.
What Does it Mean When a Player Walks at Senior Day?
Typically, a player's decision to walk at senior day reflects a player's future intentions regarding the NFL Draft. A player participating in the ceremony typically indicates they believe they will be playing in the final home game of their career, implying they will enter the NFL Draft.
This is not always the case, however. Quarterback Stetson Bennett elected to walk during the 2021 senior day ceremony before Georgia's national title victory. The quarterback later elected to return for the 2022 college football season.
While senior day can be a good indicator of which players will return for another season with the Bulldogs and who will enter the NFL Draft, player decisions are typically reserved for the official conclusion of the season.
Full List of Georgia Players Who Participated in Senior Day Ceremony
- Christen Miller - DL
- Gunner Stockton - QB
- Drew Bobo - OL
- Josh McRay - RB
- Oscar Delp - WR
- Noah Thomas - WR
- Daylen Everette - DB
- Colbie Young - WR
- Jacorey Thomas - DB
- Luke Bennett - WR
- Terrell Foster - LB
- Gannon Hearst - RB
- Jacob Fleming - S
- Kavon Townsend -
- Henry Waller - DB
- Brandon Mathis - RB
- Miles Thornton - WR
- Denton Shamburger - DB
- Patrick Hester - TE
- Ali Hall - DB
- Danny Curran - WR
- Cooper Johnson - TE
- Micah Morris - OL
- Beau Gardner - LS
- Cole Speer - WR
- Dillon Bell - WR
- Brett Thorson - P
- Henry Bates - K
- Liam Badger - K