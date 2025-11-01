HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Locked Up with Florida Gators in Jacksonville
After 30 minutes of play, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are tied in Jacksonville for "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are halfway through their annual rivalry matchup, as the two programs renew their hatred for each other in Jacksonville, Florida. With another 30 minutes of action to play, here is how the game has gone so far.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs started the contest with the ball and promptly marched down to the Gators' red zone. There, Gunner Stockton was able to complete a pass to Dillon Bell to give the Dawgs a 7-0 lead. The Gators then took the field for their first drive of the afternoon.
Florida's drive was not as successful, and the Gators quickly found themselves with a third and short. Rather than go for it, however, the Gators opted to punt. Georgia began its second drive inside its own 20-yard line, and was quickly held to a three-and-out following a false start penalty.
A poor punt from the Dawgs provided the Gators with fantastic field position, which they immediately capitalized on for a lengthy touchdown strike. This tied the game up 7-7 with just minutes to go in the first quarter.
Gunner Stockton Throws His Second Interception of the Season
Georgia began its third offensive drive of the day at their own 25-yard line and was quickly turned over following a dropped pass. This once again provided the Gators with excellent field position. A strike from Gators' QB DJ Lagway quickly found them within striking distance of the Bulldogs' goal line.
A strong goal-line stand from the Dawgs forced the Gators to attempt a short field goal, which gave the Gators their first lead of the afternoon.
Second Quarter:
The Bulldogs' final drive of the first quarter bled into the second, as the Dawgs marched past the midfield point into Florida territory. The drive stalled, however, and the Dawgs were forced to punt, but were able to pin the Gators inside their own 15-yard line.
Georgia's defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out for the Gators. The Dawgs' offense was once again able to sustain a lengthy drive. However, a pair of interesting penalties forced the Bulldogs to punt again.
Another strong showing from Georgia's defense forced another punt, which provided the Dawgs with an opportunity to take the lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half. Another set of penalties once again stalled the Dawgs' drive, and they were forced to punt.
A fantastic punt placed the Gators deep inside their own territory. A targeting penalty provided Florida's offense with a spark and resulted in the ejection of safety KJ Bolden. Luckily, the Dawgs' defense limited the Gators' ability and forced a punt with just under a minute to go in the half.
In what was likely their final drive of the first half, the Bulldogs' offense was able to get inside the Gators' red zone. With 17 seconds remaining in the half, the Bulldogs elected to try for a 39-yard field goal. The field goal attempt was good, and the teams would take a 10-10 tie at the half.
The Bulldogs will be on defense to begin the second half and will be looking to turn in more strong drives in hopes of leaving Jacksonville with a win.