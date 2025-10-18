HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Trail Ole Miss Slightly in Back-and-Forth Offensive Affair
A recap of the first half of the week eight matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are halfway through their week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, as both offenses have sustained massive drives and had large amounts of success. With just 30 minutes left to play in this top-10 affair, here is how the game has played out thus far.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs began the drive extremely quickly, driving all the way down to the Ole Miss 30-yard line. Unfortunately, an offensive penalty backed the Dawgs up, and they were forced to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
The Rebels' first offensive drive began with excellent field position, and the Rebels promptly marched to the Dawgs' red zone. Trinidad Chambliss was able to scramble into the endzone for an Ole Miss touchdown, claiming Ole Miss's first lead of the day.
Georgia's second drive of the day was equally as successful, as they once again marched down to the Ole Miss red zone before the first quarter ended. The drive was then finished with a massive touchdown in the second quarter to reclaim the lead.
Second Quarter:
The Rebels' second offensive drive of the afternoon also saw them march to the Bulldogs' red zone and eventually resulted in another score to push the lead to 14-10. The Bulldogs were able to respond with a 22-yard touchdown rush by Gunner Stockton.
Ole Miss began its third drive of the game at its own 25-yard line and once again drove the ball to the Georgia red zone. A pair of pass interference penalties placed the Rebels inside the goal line, where the Rebels once again ran for a touchdown.
With two minutes left in the first half, the Dawgs looked to reclaim their lead before heading into the locker room. The Bulldogs were able to march to the Rebels redzone before seettlign for a field goal attempt
The Bulldogs will be on defense for the beginning of the second half and will be looking to have a different fortune on defense as they look to finish strong and earn a victory.