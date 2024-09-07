HALFTIME: Georgia Football Commands Tennessee Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their home opener. Here is how the game has gone so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their first home game of the 2024 college football season as they have a commanding lead over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
It was all Georgia in the first half of the ball game as Carson Beck and the offense were hitting on all cylinders. Beck found Dillon Bell for a 22-yard touchdown on the first offensive snap in the 1st quarter to go up 7-0. It was then a crosser in the red zone by Colbie Young that Beck found for the second touchdown of the game. Later in the second quarter, an explosive run by Etienne put Georgia is striking position and then Beck found Dominic Lovett in the right corner of the end zone while scrambling to get the third touchdown. Georgia currently leads 24-0.
Defensively for Georgia, it was a suffocating first half performance. Tennessee tech ended the half with negative passing yards and in the first quarter they averaged less than a yard per play. The Golden Eagles got a drive going in the 2nd quarter after a few nice runs but then stalled out and was forced to punt. Georgia also had several sacks and a number of tackles for loss to keep Tennessee Tech behind schedule.
With the Bulldogs holding such a commanding lead over their opponent, we will likely see a handful of young Bulldogs take the reigns for the rest of the game. Look for quarterback Gunner Stockton to take over as the Dawgs' quarterback.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
