Heisman Trophy Betting Odds - Will Georgia's Gunner Stockton Get an Invite?
A look at the updated betting odds for the Heisman Trophy and can Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton get an invite?
There are just two weeks left in the regular season, which also means we are nearing a decision of who will be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The list of names who are in the mix for the prestigious award has dwindled down over the weeks, and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has a made a case for him to be in the mix.
Stockton is fresh off a performance against Texas in which he threw for 229 yards, rushed for another 29 and scored five total touchdowns. Stockton has been especially impressive against ranked teams this season. He leads all power four quarterbacks with a 77.5 completion percentage against ranked opponents and has thrown for 11 touchdowns to just one interceptions against four ranked teams.
On the season, Stockton as racked up 27 total touchdowns, 2,619 yards of total offense and has a 70.7 completion rate on the season. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Stockton this season has been his performances in the fourth quarter. He has thrown for five touchdowns, zero interceptions and has just seven incompletions with 86 percent completion rate in the fourth quarter this season, the highest in all of college football.
With just a few weeks left before Heisman voting concludes, it seems unlikely that Stockton will win the award, but he very well could receive an invite to the ceremony. Here are the current odds for the Heisman Trophy, according to Fan Duel.
Heisman Trophy Betting Odds
- Frenando Mendoza, Indiana - +100
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State - +200
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M - +550
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt - +1500
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia - +2500
There are four players each year that are invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. So if Stockton can have a strong finish to the season, and especially if Georgia makes the SEC Championship game, the Georgia quarterback will have an opportunity to insert his name into the final four.
The last Georgia player to be invited to the Heisman ceremony was Stetson Bennett in 2022. He finished fourth in the voting en route to the Bulldogs winning their second national title in as many years.
Very similar to Bennett, not many people expected Stockton to piece together a Heisman-caliber season in year one, but he has been very impressive this year, especially in the moments where Georgia needs him most.