History Between Georgia and Notre Dame Suggests a Close Outcome
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to maintain their decades-long win streak over the Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.
With round one of the 12-team College Football Playoff conclude the stage has been set for the quarterfinals as eight teams prepare to battle for a shot at the national title. One of the most notable matchups of this round is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are set to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Sugar Bowl will be just the fourth all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and the Irish and will be the first time the teams face off since 2019. Georgia has commanded the series and holds a 3-0 lead. However, despite the Dawgs being undefeated against the Irish, the previous three meetings have been extremely close.
Of all the meetings between Georgia and Notre Dame, all three contests have been decided by one score or less. The largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl game when the Dawgs defeated the Irish by a score of 17-10 to earn their first national title of the modern era of college football era.
While the sample size of games is relatively small, the history between these two massive programs suggests that the Sugar Bowl matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame could be extremely close. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
