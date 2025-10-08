History Suggests Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs Matchup Will Be a Close Game
As the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers prepare for their week seven contest, history suggests this matchup may be closer than expected.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are just days away from their annual renewal of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" as the two teams prepare to converge on Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 130th rendition of one of the SEC's most storied matchups.
The Bulldogs are heading into this matchup with an advantage, as they are the higher-ranked team and have currently suffered only one loss this season. But while the Dawgs may be favorites for this contest, history suggests the results may be closer than anticipated.
Of the last six matchups to take place between the Bulldogs and Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, four of them have resulted in one-score finishes, with Georgia's 2023 victory in a 27-20 thriller being the most recent. In addition, four of Auburn's previous five victories over Georgia have taken place in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with every victory during the last 20 contests also occurring at home.
Despite the plethora of one-score finishes, the Bulldogs have managed to create a fairly dominant win streak over the Tigers and have won nine of the last 10 meetings with their rivals, including an eight-game win streak.
While historical trends aren't always the best way to predict the results of college football games, fans from either team should not be surprised if Saturday's matchup between Georgia and Auburn results in a nailbiter.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 11th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
