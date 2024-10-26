How Georgia Football Could Be Ranked No.1 Following Week 9
Here is how the Georgia Bulldogs could become the nation's top team following week 9 of the 2024 college football season.
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season has arrived, as teams all over the country are in the midst of some fierce games. However, one team that is not taking part in the action this afternoon is the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently on their bye week ahead of their annual meeting with the Florida Gators.
Given that the Dawgs are idle this week, it likely means they are at little to no risk of dropping anywhere lower than their current No.2 ranking. However, the Bulldogs still have an opportunity to move up in the rankings.
The Oregon Ducks are currently the No.1 team in the country and are set to face off against 20th-ranked Illinois this afternoon. Should the Ducks suffer a loss to Illinois, it will almost guarantee the Dawgs' advancement to the No.1 spot next week.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
