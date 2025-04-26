How Georgia's Dan Jackson Fits With The Detroit Lions
The third day of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and in the seventh round, the Detroit Lions selected Georgia safety Dan Jackson. So how does Jackson fit with his new team?
Dan Jackson may be new to the NFL, but don’t let that fool you, this is a player built to make an impact from Day 1. Whether it’s on the practice field, in the film room, or under the lights on game day, Jackson brings a relentless work ethic that teams dream about. Every single day, on or off the grass, Dan Jackson is going to give his all.
Defensively, Jackson is a heat-seeking missile in the secondary. Anything that’s thrown down the field is at serious risk of getting blown up. His timing, closing speed, and fearlessness in coverage make him a disruptive force. Quarterbacks might think they see daylight, but Dan Jackson has a way of turning completions into missed opportunities.
Beyond his physical skill set, Jackson’s mental game sets him apart. He’s a high-level communicator, especially when it comes to switching coverages or adjusting to complex route combinations. Whether it’s passing off a receiver in a zone look or calling out pre-snap changes, Jackson helps keep the back end organized and locked in.
And don’t be surprised if he starts making plays on special teams, too. Jackson has the toughness and football IQ to be an asset on punt block units or any special teams assignment. He’s the type of player who finds the ball, no matter where he lines up, and more often than not, he makes something happen when he gets there.
In short, Dan Jackson is the kind of versatile, high-effort player that can boost a locker room and make game-changing plays across these phases. NFL teams looking for heart, hustle, and highlight reel hits just found their guy.
