How Georgia's Trevor Etienne Fits With the Carolina Panthers
The third day of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and the Carolina Panthers selected Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the fourth round. So how does Etienne fit with his new team?
Trevor Etienne steps into the NFL with a skill set made for today’s offensive schemes, and his new team is getting a dynamic running back ready to contribute from day one. Known for his excellent vision, Etienne thrives on cutbacks, often turning broken plays into explosive gains by quickly identifying lanes and hitting them with authority.
But Etienne isn’t just a finesse back. He brings a physical edge to his game, running with power and decisiveness. Once he gets going downhill, defenders are going to feel it. He doesn’t dance in the backfield he attacks gaps and finishes runs, bringing a level of toughness that complements his agility.
On passing downs, Etienne has the willingness to stand in and take on blitzers in pass protection, showing he’s not afraid to do the dirty work when the quarterback needs time. And if you’re looking to get the ball in his hands in space, look no further than the screen game. Etienne is a natural fit there, with the burst and vision to turn quick touches into big plays.
Whether it’s running between the tackles, bouncing outside, protecting the passer, or catching quick hitters out of the backfield, Trevor Etienne looks like a versatile and valuable addition to his new NFL roster.
Etienne started his college career with the Florida Gators but elected to transfer to Georgia in order to earn more playing time. He emerged as a reliable back for the Bulldogs and won his first SEC Championship during the 2024 season, something he mentioned as a life long goal of his.
