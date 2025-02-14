Dawgs Daily

How Oscar Delp Can Provide New Type of Leadership to Georgia Bulldogs' Tight Ends

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after Georgia won in overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the early stages of preparing for their next college football season as players and coaches begin to discover what kinds of talent they will be working with in 2025. Fortunately for the Dawgs, they are once again expected to have a tight end room loaded with talent.

But while exceptional talent in the tight end room is not a new concept to Georgia Football, the Dawgs could have something in this year's class that they have not experienced in a long time. A senior leader in the room that national championship experience.

Tight end Oscar Delp is entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs and is one of the few remaining players on the roster to have played during the Dawgs 2022 national championship season. Delp elected to return for his senior season in 2025 despite leading Bulldog tight ends in receiving touchdowns in 2024.

The tight end's decision to return not only bolsters a Bulldogs offense that will have a ton of talent this season. But also provides the Dawgs' tight end room with senior leadership, which it has not had in a long time.

With so many fresh faces and first-time starters expected to contribute to Georgia's offense this upcoming season, Oscar Delp's experience and leadership could provide the Bulldogs' roster with an excellent boost.

