How Rara Thomas' Arrest Impacts Georgia Football
Rara Thomas was arrested earlier this week, here is how the news effects the Georgia roster moving forward.
The Georgia Bulldogs football program received some disturbing news earlier this week as wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested for a total of six separate charges, three counts of child cruelty and three counts of battery. According to a team source, news of the receiver’s arrest has resulted in the indefinite suspension of Thomas.
Thomas joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season by way of the transfer portal. During his 2023 campaign with the Dawgs, he appeared in 11 games where he accounted for 383 receiving yards on 23 catches and a touchdown. The wide receiver was expected to contribute even more to the Bulldogs’ offense in the 2024 season, especially with the departures of pass catchers such as Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room was tabbed by many as the best it has looked during the Kirby Smart era. This was in large part due to Thomas’ presence along with others. However, recent developments have put the wide receiver’s future with the team in serious doubt.
Assuming Thomas’ time with the Bulldogs is over, the depth of the Dawgs’ wide receiver room has taken a massive hit. Georgia has now lost more than 60% of its receiving production from just one year ago and will be without four of their five leading receivers from 2023. The lone returner from that group is Dominic Lovett, who also joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Lovett shined during the Bulldogs’ Spring game this offseason and is expected to have a massive year in 2024.
With Thomas likely gone, the Bulldogs will now rely on other wide receivers on the roster to provide for the team. Look for names such as Colbie Young, Michael Jackson, and Arian Smith to step into larger roles this season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
