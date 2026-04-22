How's Georgia's Roster Could Change Its Offensive Approach During the 2026 Season

How the Georgia Bulldogs offensive approach could change during the 2026 season thanks to the team's roster.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, as the team now shifts its focus to summer training following the conclusion of its spring practice window. With months to go before the season officially begins, the Dawgs still have plenty of questions to answer.

One of the main questions revolves around what the team's pass catching unit will look like, following a mass exodus of production from the 2025 season. Georgia lost six of its seven leading receivers, including Zachariah Branch, who broke a 30-year school record during his lone season in Athens.

With so much production needing to be replaced, fans and experts are beginning to wonder how this year's wide receiver unit will be able to fill the void. Young players such as CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, and others are expected to take massive leaps in order to avoid a significant drop off.

But while, yes, Georgia's young receivers need to step up in a big way this year, there is a possibility that the room is not the main emphasis of the Bulldogs' offense during the 2026 college football season.

How Georgia's Offensive Approach Can Drastically Change in 2026

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) runs against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Earlier this week during the Bulldogs' G-day scrimmage, Georgia showcased that it seems to have an embarrassment of riches at both the tight end and running back positions, as numerous players from both rooms made big plays.

Tight ends such as Jaden Redell, Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour, and others all had big moments. While running backs such as Chauncey Bowens, Dante Dowdell, and Dwight Phillips also turned in strong performances, (Nate Frazier was held out of the majority of the scrimmage due to a nagging ankle injury).

Georgia offense coordinator Mike Bobo has always tweaked his offensive approach to best cater to the skill set of the players on his roster. And while there is certainly more than enough talent in the wide receiver room, it appears that the best players on Georgia's biggest playmakers could be in the tight end and running back room this season.

While G-Day's results alone do not guarantee the Dawgs offense will have a slightly different look this season, Georgia's play calling throughout the regular season will be a massive indicator as to where the Dawgs' staff thinks their best players are.