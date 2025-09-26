WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Release Trailer Ahead of Matchup With Alabama Crimson Tide
The Georgia Bulldogs have released their pregame trailer ahead of their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from their week five matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be the first matchup between these two programs in Sanford Stadium since the 2015 season.
The Bulldogs are heading into this matchup on a historic 33-game home win streak, and would love nothing more than to continue their winning ways against a team they have beaten just once in the last ten matchups.
As the kickoff for this game inches closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released a trailer ahead of the matchup. The trailer is narrated by Bulldogs legend Bill Goldberg and features numerous clips from inside Sanford Stadium. The video is surely enough to get all of Bulldog Nation amped for Saturday's game.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's contest has the potential to be a wet one, as there are expected to be scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon before the game. The high for the day will be 81° while the low will be 63°.
Georgia will kick off its week five matchup with Alabama on Saturday, September 27th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
