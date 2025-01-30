How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs in the Reese's Senior Bowl
Here is where you can tune in to watch former Georgia Bulldogs in the Reese's Senior Bowl game.
As the college football offseason reaches its full swing and NFL teams prepare for their offseason, the time for scouting young talent and preparing for the illustrious NFL Draft has begun. One of the most popular showcases that allows coaches and scouts to see young talent is the Reese's Senior Bowl. An exhibition game between draft eligible collegiate players looking to make the next step in their football careers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented in this year's game, as they have seven total players that have accpeted invites and have already begun turning heads in the practices themselves. Running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Arian Smith have reportedly shined in practices leading up to Saturday's game and have likely done thier draft stock many favors.
With just a few more practices to go before the exhibition game kicks off, here is where you can tune in to watch the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
How to Watch the Reese's Senior Bowl
- Gameday: Saturday, February 1st. 2025
- Game time: 2:30 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
