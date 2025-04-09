How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game "G-Day"
Here is where you can tune in to ensure you don't miss a thing from Georgia's spring scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to action this Saturday as they take place in their annual spring game scrimmage, better known as "G-Day". This will be the Dawgs' first time in action since January and will be fans' first public viewing of the 2025 roster.
While G-Day is an annual tradition for the Bulldogs, this year's event will look slightly different than years previous. In the wake of fears of roster tampering, time constraints from networks, and many other factors, the Bulldogs have elected to not air the game on television. But while fans not traveling to Athens won't be able to catch the game, there are still plenty of ways to keep up with the action.
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will be providing LIVE UPDATES of all the action that takes place immediately as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
