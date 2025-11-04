Georgia Bulldogs Set to See a Familiar Face Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their week 11 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Dawgs are set to go against a familiar face.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to do battle this weekend as the two teams converge on Starkville, Mississippi, for a regular-season SEC clash. Saturday's game will mark the final road test for Georgia this season, and will be its second-to-last SEC matchup.
This will be the second year in a row these two programs have faced each other, as they combined for a whopping 72 points in Athens last season. Georgia was able to outpace their Bulldog counterparts on the way to a 41-31 victory at home.
Georgia will look to have similar successes on the offensive side of the ball this season, as the Dawgs look to take down Mississippi State in Starkville for the first time since 2022. But as Georgia prepares for their week 11 opponent, it will be going against an extremely familiar face.
Georgia Bulldogs' Familiarity with Mississippi State Wide Receiver
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III is a name that may catch the attention of Georgia fans, as the slot receiver was once a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. Evans spent a pair of seasons in Athens with Georgia, before transferring to Mississippi State before the 2025 season.
During his time with the (Georgia) Bulldogs, Evans hauled in nearly 15 catches for more than 100 yards and a touchdown. During Georgia's 2024 matchup with Mississippi State, the wide receiver totaled nearly 100 total yards against his future team.
Evans has experienced career highs with his new team throughout the 2025 season. The (Mississippi State) Bulldogs wide receiver has already accounted for more than 600 total yards and has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark three times. His speed and quickness have been a massive addition to the State's offense and have helped the Bulldogs achieve their first SEC win in more than a year.
While Georgia and Mississippi State's matchup will have plenty of interesting storylines on Saturday, seeing a high-profile wide receiver face off against his former school will provide a unique wrinkle to this SEC matchup and could create a must-see matchup between these two teams.
Georgia and Mississippi State will kick off their week 11 matchup in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, November 8th at approximately 12 p.m. ET. Coverage for this event is expected to be made available on ESPN.