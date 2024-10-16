How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Texas
Here is where you can tune in to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Texas Longhorns this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for their highly anticipated regular season battle as the Dawgs travel to Austin for the first time in more than 60 years. This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams as SEC opponents.
Georgia heads into this contest with a 5-1 record and is coming off of a rather puzzling win against Mississippi State at home. A victory over the top-ranked longhorns on the road will help Kirby Smart and the Dawgs climb back into the top-3 rankings and will exponentially increase their chances of reaching the 12-team College Football Playoff at the end of the season.
Texas in the other hand, sits at an impressive 6-0 and has been dominant in every victory so far this season. But despite the impressive record, the Longhorns have yet to play a team with the same caliber as Georgia. A win over the Bulldogs on Saturday will certainly cement them as the nation’s best team and will put them in the driver’s seat for winning the conference.
With so much anticipation around this exciting matchup, here is where fans can tune in to catch the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
